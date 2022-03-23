Rep. Mo Brooks says Trump asked him to 'rescind the 2020 election,' remove Biden and call special election

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on the Fire Fauci Act, which aims to strip the salary of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for his handling of COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama on Wednesday said Donald Trump had asked him to "rescind" the 2020 presidential election, "remove" President Joe Biden from his office, "immediately put" Trump back in the White House and hold a new special presidential election. Brooks said he had drawn Trump's "ire" by telling the former president that his plan was not legal. The congressperson did not immediately make clear when Trump made the request, though his statement suggests it came after Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. Trump earlier Wednesday said he was withdrawing his endorsement of his fellow Republican Brooks in the GOP primary for one of Alabama's U.S. Senate seats. Trump cited Brooks' call for Republicans to move on from the 2020 presidential election and to focus on winning races this year and in 2024.

Brooks made that suggestion at a Trump rally seven months ago. Trump since November 2020 has falsely claimed that he actually defeated Biden, but was swindled out of a second term in the White House by widespread ballot fraud in several swing states. "I repeat what has prompted President Trump's ire," Brooks said in his response later Wednesday to Trump's decision to pull his endorsement.