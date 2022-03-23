Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provides ‘greater focus’ for NATO troops in the Baltics

TAPA, Estonia — Just 70 miles away from the Russian border and an hour's drive west of Estonia's capital, thousands of NATO troops are on alert in case President Vladimir Putin decides to attack.

The NATO military alliance has stepped up its presence at the Tapa military base in central Estonia since Russia first illegally annexed Crimea back in 2014. Geopolitical tensions have become even more apparent since early February as Moscow deployed about 100,000 troops closer to Ukraine — ahead of invading the country later that month.

"Looking at that situation in Ukraine, [it] gives us greater focus and really gives us clarity on the importance of what we do here," Simon Worth, commanding officer of the U.K.'s Royal Tank Regiment, told CNBC.

The U.K. is the leader of NATO's presence at this military base and it has contributed with the highest number of soldiers — currently 1,600 troops.

"It's a defensive presence here, but we thought it would be important to reassure our Estonian partners," Ross Allen, U.K. Ambassador to Estonia, told CNBC about Britain's decision to have more troops in the country.

He added that the U.K. could decide to extend the current presence of these troops in the region.