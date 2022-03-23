SpaceX raises prices for rocket launches and Starlink satellite internet as inflation hits raw materials

A Starlink logo of a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen.

WASHINGTON — SpaceX is raising prices across its products and services, including for rocket launches and Starlink satellite internet, citing "excessive levels of inflation."

The double-digit price hikes come shortly after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that both the space company and automaker Tesla have been "seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics."

SpaceX sent notices on Tuesday to Starlink users and deposit holders noting the higher prices, according to a copy of the email obtained by CNBC.

"The sole purpose of these adjustments is to keep pace with rising inflation," the Starlink email said.

Starlink's baseline monthly service price will increase by 11%, to $110 from $99 per month, effective May 21. The price of the baseline Starlink hardware will jump by 10%, to $549 from $499, for users who placed a deposit but are on SpaceX's waiting list for service.

For new orders, the company increased the base hardware price by 20%, to $599 from $499.

Users seeking a refund in light of the price changes can cancel service without a fee, but will only receive a full refund if they received the Starlink hardware in the past 30 days. Otherwise, SpaceX is offering a partial refund of $200 for users who cancel within the first year of service.