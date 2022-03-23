Trump withdraws endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Mo Brooks, who urged GOP to stop questioning 2020 election

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) welcomes candidate for U.S. Senate and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) to the stage during a "Save America" rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama.

That's "No Mo" endorsement for him.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in the GOP U.S. Senate primary election in Alabama, bitingly citing Brooks' call for fellow Republicans to stop obsessing over the 2020 presidential election results as they try to win races in 2022 and 2024.

But Trump's move to withdraw the endorsement might have less to do with Brooks' comment — which happened seven full months ago at a Trump rally in Cullman and drew loud boos from the crowd.

Instead, it may have more to do with recent polls showing the 5th District congressman, who has otherwise expressed ardent loyalty to Trump, is far behind in third place in the primary race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Shelby. That primary is set for May 24.

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went 'woke' and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, 'Put that behind you, put that behind you,' despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities," Trump said in a statement.

That statement included Trump's longstanding false claims that he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden only because of widespread ballot fraud in several swing states.

Brooks actually has been among the most ardent supporters of those false claims. He was involved with plans to challenge the certification of Biden's victory by Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, and gave a fiery speech outside the White House that day at a rally for Trump.

Brooks also was one of more than 140 members of Congress who voted against accepting the results of Biden's win in several states. The Twitter account for his Senate campaign also prominently says "Endorsed by President Trump" in its profile.