CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs has a bunch of stock picks to play the latest autos trend

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProInvestors face a slew of headwinds, Citi says. Here are its top stocks to play it — including one it says has upside of nearly 130%
Zavier Ong2 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO08:45
CNBC ProTesla, Nike, and JPMorgan are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 22
Alison Conklin5 hours ago
CNBC ProHere's how Carl Icahn is positioning for a possible recession in America
Samantha Subin5 hours ago
Read More