U.S. government formally accuses Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine

A damaged military vehicle is seen as civilians are evacuated along humanitarian corridors from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on March 21, 2022.

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally announced Wednesday that the United States government believes Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine and should be prosecuted.

In a statement, Blinken repeatedly raised the brutality in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine and he compared it to similar Russian campaigns against Grozny in the Second Chechen War and Aleppo during the Syrian civil war.

"Russia's forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded," he said.

Many of the buildings Russian forces have hit are "clearly identifiable as in-use by civilians," Blinken said, citing bombings of the Mariupol maternity hospital and a theater there that was clearly marked with the word for children in Russian "in huge letters visible from the sky."