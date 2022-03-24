CNBC Pro

Bill Miller says there are many good opportunities in the market. Here is where he’s looking

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Pros on Adobe's earnings, Big Tech and agriculture stock picks
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO07:34
CNBC ProAdobe, Apple, and Deere are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 23
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Pros on Tesla's new Germany factory, Nike's earnings, and ETF picks
Alison Conklin
Read More