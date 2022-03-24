CNBC Pro

Santoli: Traders eye a key level for the S&P 500 but hold off on trusting this rebound for now

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProIs this market bounce for real? A review of the evidence
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: Markets shake off the Fed’s key rates decision, but investors don’t have the all-clear yet
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: Stocks bounce in a recovery attempt, but market bulls face a high burden of proof
Michael Santoli
Read More