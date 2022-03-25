Biden heads to Poland to showcase the human cost of Russia's war on Ukraine

US President Joe Biden makes a statement about Russia with European Commission President at the US Chief of Mission residence in Brussels, on March 25, 2022.

President Joe Biden will land in to Rzeszów, Poland, on Friday to begin the second leg of his emergency trip to Europe, one month into Russia's unprovoked invasion or Ukraine.

Following a day of NATO and G-7 summits in Brussels that were focused on military readiness and punitive measures against Russia, Biden's visit to Poland offers the president a chance to showcase the human cost of Russia's increasingly brutal war.

Over the course of two days in Poland, Biden is expected to meet with some of the more than 3.7 million refugees who have been forced to flee Ukraine, the vast majority of whom are women and children.

Biden will also meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss the worsening humanitarian crises in the countries surrounding Ukraine, which have borne the brunt of the flood of refugees.

Poland, which shares a 530-kilometer land border with Ukraine, is itself at the epicenter of the unfolding European migrant crisis, having welcomed over 2.2 million people — almost two-thirds of all refugees — in the month since the war's outbreak.

Several other countries to Ukraine's southwest border have also taken in large numbers of migrants, including Romania, with over 570,000, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia.