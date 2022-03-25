China's EV makers could see a 'shake down' as they hike prices on rising material costs

A slew of electric vehicle companies operating in China have been forced to raise the prices of their cars as the cost of raw materials shoot up.

Some companies like Tesla and Warren Buffett-backed BYD, which have worked on establishing a more secure supply chain, will be able to cope, analysts said. However, some low-cost and smaller players may struggle and even be forced to cut models from their lineup, they said.

Chinese electric car start-up Xpeng has raised the prices of its vehicles in the range of between 10,100 Chinese yuan ($1,587) to 20,000 yuan. In the last two weeks, Tesla has carried out several price hikes for its vehicles in China. BYD and WM Motors have also increased prices.

Even, SAIC-GM Wuling, the joint venture between GM and state-owned automaker SAIC, has increased the price of its models. Wuling makes lower cost vehicles but is the second-largest new energy vehicle player in China.

Companies are struggling with the surging cost of raw materials that go into components like batteries, as well as the continued shortage of semiconductors that has affected the auto market globally.

The price of lithium, for example, is up more than 400% year-on-year, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Nickel, another key material, has risen sharply and its price has been extremely volatile.