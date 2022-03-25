European stocks set for muted open with Ukraine, monetary policy in focus

LONDON — European markets are set for a muted open on Friday, as investors continue to monitor the war in Ukraine and assess the outlook for global monetary policy.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 9 points lower at 7,459, Germany's DAX is set to add around 14 points to 14,288 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 6 points to 6,562, according to IG data.

Global markets have been tracking negotiations over Russia's invasion of Ukraine closely, and Thursday saw a host of high-level meetings between world leaders and international bodies.

NATO committed extra troops along its eastern flank, the U.K. and U.S. rolled out more sanctions against Russian elites and officials, and the U.S. announced billions more in aid to Ukraine.

It comes as markets endure another choppy week, with a hawkish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve fueling bets that monetary policy will be tightened aggressively in a bid to rein in runaway inflation.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday, with Chinese stocks falling sharply and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropping 3% by afternoon deals.

Stateside, stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade after Wall Street bounced back strongly during regular trading hours on Thursday, and is now heading for a second straight positive week.