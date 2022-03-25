CNBC Pro

Insider buying: DocuSign's CEO makes another big bet on his own stock

Dominic Chu@TheDomino
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProJosh Brown says Nvidia's potential is 'scary' ahead of a potential AI boom
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProArt Cashin says his gut tells him the stock market will be tested again soon
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProInsider buying: Two CEOs make first purchases of their own stock, including a $2.5 million buy
Brian Sullivan
Read More