Reports of huge fire at Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia

A huge plume of smoke could be seen above an oil facility in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Friday, according to multiple media reports, shortly after Yemen's Houthi group said they would be issuing a statement on a military operation.

A Reuters source said that a Saudi Aramco facility had been hit in an attack, while The Associated Press cited videos of a raging fire at an oil depot.

The Iran-backed Houthis did not immediately claim they were behind any strike, but a tweet from a military spokesperson earlier in the day said the group was due to announce an operation "deep" within Saudi Arabia, according to a Reuters translation.

Brent crude rose $1.20, or 0.7%, to $119.92 a barrel just after the news, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.04 , or 0.9%, to $113.34. Both had traded in negative territory earlier in the session.

A spokesperson for Saudi Aramco was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The Associated Press reported that the location of the blaze was near the North Jeddah Bulk Plant which is southeast of the city's international airport. A Formula One race is due to take place in Jeddah this weekend.