Biden to visit Polish border; Ukraine reoccupies towns and regains ground, UK says. Follow our live updates

Russia will have to comply if China wants Moscow to end the war in Ukraine, says Phillips Payson O'Brien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews.

If Beijing told Moscow that they want the war to end, Russia would have "no choice but to try and end this war relatively soon," O'Brien told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

"China has that much influence," he said.

However, China doesn't want to look like it is abandoning one of its important partners, and is playing a very "intricate and delicate game."

"There's a strategic interest not to abandon Russia and not have Russia be too humiliated. But there's an enormous economic interest to have good relations with the West," he said.

China's economic interest in Russia is "tiny" compared to the interest in NATO or European Union countries, O'Brien added.

— Abigail Ng