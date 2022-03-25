Here are this week's top trades from the "Halftime Report" investment committee.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased fear and uncertainty in markets around the globe, investors have been turning to sectors that will withstand a hostile market.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown sees upside in energy and defense stocks and expects them to outperform the S&P 500. He bought shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) and iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) on Tuesday.

"My bet is over the next three years they're going to grow significantly relative to the overall stock market," Brown said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." "These two sectors are becoming way more important for our national security for our supply chains, and they've been ignored and underinvested in."

Defense sector stocks have performed well as safety plays in recent weeks, with the (ITA) ETF gaining 10% month to date, pacing for its best month since March of last year.