CNBC Pro

Why one tech analyst thinks Amazon's stock is underappreciated

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says these Chinese stocks could rebound — Alibaba, Tencent aren't on the list
Evelyn Cheng
CNBC ProBarclays cuts S&P 500 target to 4500, warns of a consumer spending reversal that will dent earnings
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Uber, Rivian & more
Michael Bloom
Read More