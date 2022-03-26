How to avoid a tax filing rejection if last year's return is still pending

The IRS is backlogged and still sifting through tens of millions of pending returns, including many of last year's filings. If your 2020 return is part of the pileup, there's a special step for your 2021 electronic filing.

The agency processed more than 61.9 million returns as of March 11, with the majority filed digitally and roughly half self-prepared, the IRS reported.

When you self-prepare electronically, the IRS validates your filing with the previous year's adjusted gross income. However, there's a different process for the millions of filers with a pending 2020 return.

More from Personal Finance:

There's a tricky cryptocurrency question on your tax return

As states consider gas tax holidays, don't expect big savings

There are 4 weeks until the tax deadline. What filers need to know

If last year's return is still in limbo, you'll need to enter $0 for your 2020 AGI when filing online, said National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins in a hearing with the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee.

"That way you can file electronically, and you don't have to file a paper return," she said. "We need to get that message out to taxpayers."

While these directions only apply to digital filers, the agency urges everyone to file electronically with direct deposit to avoid delays.

Nearly 94.3% of individual tax returns were filed electronically during the fiscal year 2020, according to the IRS.

And there are similar instructions for non-filers, who typically include certain Social Security recipients or those with yearly income below the standard deductions.