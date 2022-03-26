Ukraine-Russia crisis is driving countries to explore new ways of pricing oil, Qatar says

Qatar's foreign minister has said the conflict in Ukraine, and its geopolitical ramifications, is pushing some countries to explore new ways of pricing oil — not in the dollar.

The comments, made Saturday by Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, come after a Wall Street Journal report that Saudi Arabia is in accelerated talks with China to accept yuan instead of dollars for oil that Beijing buys.

Speaking to Hadley Gamble at the Doha Forum, Al-Thani said he didn't expect such a system to be introduced in the near term, but stressed that the economic consequences of the Ukraine war were hitting some countries hard.

"Honestly speaking, look at what happens and the dynamics around us right now. I'm sure there are a lot of other countries who are unhappy with what's happened and the consequences of the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, especially the economic consequences," he said.

"And they are going to look and explore a parallel system [of pricing oil] … going to hedge, at least, for them economically. So as we are living through a transition, this transition will not be only a political transition but it is an economic transition as well."

Last week, Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, told CNBC the U.S.' stinging economic penalties could push countries away from the dollar — the currency oil is typically priced in.

The sanctions include effectively freezing Russia's central bank reserves and disconnecting Russia from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT.

"On the one hand, you are sanctioning right and left. On the other hand, you want countries to buy your Treasurys and finance your debt. That's not a sustainable scenario," Luft said.