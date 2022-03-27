Amazon faces another high-stakes union election as vote kicks off in Staten Island

Workers stand in line to cast ballots for a union election at Amazon's JFK8 distribution center, in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S. March 25, 2022.

On Friday afternoon, a stream of Amazon workers exited a sprawling warehouse on New York's Staten Island after wrapping up the daytime shift. Many of them packed into city buses to head home. On their way, they walked past a large, white tent stretching across a chunk of the parking lot.

That tent will be a crucial site for the next five days.

Workers at the facility, known as JFK8, just started voting on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union, a group made up of current and former company employees. The results will carry significance well beyond New York City's smallest borough, and affect workers at all of Amazon's warehouses, where two-day Prime shipping is made possible.

The buzz was palpable on Friday as employees at JFK8 milled around a nearby bus stop chatting about the election. Some sported yellow "vote yes" lanyards, while others wore blue "vote no" t-shirts.

The election runs through March 30, and the National Labor Relations Board will begin counting votes the following day. ALU has called on Amazon to raise wages, along with other demands. Amazon recently raised its average starting pay to $18 an hour.

It's the second union vote at an Amazon warehouse in a year, a potentially concerning sign for a company that's long shunned organized labor. Employees at Amazon's facility in Bessemer, Alabama, were the first to try and unionize last spring. That effort failed, but workers there are at it again after the NLRB ordered a do-over because of improper interference in the prior union drive.

In Alabama and New York, workers are voting on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. Organizing efforts are underway at other facilities, including at another Staten Island warehouse, where an election is slated to begin later next month.

The more national labor unions have targeted Amazon, the more aggressive Amazon has become in discouraging employees from joining.

At JFK8, Amazon papered the walls with banners that proclaim "Vote No." The company even set up a website, telling employees, "The ALU is making big promises but offering very little detail on how they will achieve them." Amazon has also held weekly meetings with anti-union presentations that employees are required to sit through.

Kevin Pardee, who's worked at JFK8 for two and a half years, said it's been hard to ignore Amazon's "overwhelming union-busting" while walking throughout the facility.

"You can't go anywhere without some form of anti-union propaganda in your face," Pardee said.

Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, referred CNBC to prior statements the company has issued on the matter.