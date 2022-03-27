CNBC Pro

Options playbook: These companies could issue profit warnings and cause a big stock move

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

CNBC ProGoldman's dividend stock picks for a volatile year
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProThe stock market appears to be starting to believe the Fed might pull off a 'soft landing'
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProA rebound in small caps could spark even more gains for the S&P 500, chart analyst says
Fred Imbert
Read More