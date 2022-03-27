LIVE UPDATES
Oscars updates: Netflix and Apple face off in streaming-services showdown for Best Picture
This is CNBC's live blog covering the 94th annual Academy Awards. Please check back for updates throughout the evening.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is hoping that movie lovers will unite and spark an uptick in ratings for the 94th Academy Awards.
With the diversity in this year's crop of Oscar nominees, audiences are likely to see a number of milestones set, including the first queer black woman to win an acting award and a streaming service taking home the trophy for Best Picture.
The academy has often been criticized for a lack of diversity in its nominations, but in recent years, the nominees have been a celebration of inclusivity. And while there are some clear front-runners for the 94th annual Academy Awards, there's still room for underdogs to snag an upset in several categories.
There's also plenty of controversy, too. This year, the show has come under fire for its decision to present some awards before the live broadcast begins and then edit those winners into the show later.
The trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will assume hosting duties during Sunday's ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For the last three years, the show has not had a host.
The live broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Ariana DeBose poised to make history
If Ariana DeBose takes home the best supporting actress award on Sunday, as many assume she will, she will become the first queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar.
She would also be the second Latina to win, following co-star Rita Moreno, who won for the same role in the 1961 version of "West Side Story."
There have only been two other instances in Academy history where actors won Oscars for playing the same character. Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro both earned awards for portraying Don Vito Corleone in the first two "Godfather" movies, and Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both won for their take on the Joker.
– Sarah Whitten
Can a streaming service win best picture?
The front-runner for this year's Best Picture is Netflix's "Power of the Dog." If the Jane Campion-directed film earns the top prize of the night, it will become the first film produced by a streaming service to win the Best Picture award.
Also in contention is Apple's "CODA," another favorite among handicappers and Oscar watchers.
In the last decade, streaming services have become more competitive at the Academy Awards, going beyond just securing nominations to earning winning top awards. Netflix's "Roma" garnered three wins in 2019, taking home awards for cinematography, directing and best foreign film.
Here's the full list of Best Picture nominees:
"Belfast"
"CODA"
"Don't Look Up"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
– Sarah Whitten