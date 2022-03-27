Oscars updates: Netflix and Apple face off in streaming-services showdown for Best Picture

Workers place Oscar statues along the red carpet as preparation for the Academy Awards continue in Los Angeles, California, March 24, 2022.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is hoping that movie lovers will unite and spark an uptick in ratings for the 94th Academy Awards.

With the diversity in this year's crop of Oscar nominees, audiences are likely to see a number of milestones set, including the first queer black woman to win an acting award and a streaming service taking home the trophy for Best Picture.

The academy has often been criticized for a lack of diversity in its nominations, but in recent years, the nominees have been a celebration of inclusivity. And while there are some clear front-runners for the 94th annual Academy Awards, there's still room for underdogs to snag an upset in several categories.

There's also plenty of controversy, too. This year, the show has come under fire for its decision to present some awards before the live broadcast begins and then edit those winners into the show later.

The trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will assume hosting duties during Sunday's ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For the last three years, the show has not had a host.

The live broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.