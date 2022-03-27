These are the country's 'dream' colleges, but price remains the top concern

Stanford University is considered the ultimate dream school, according to a survey of students and their families. It's also one of the hardest to get into and among the nation's most expensive institutions — tuition and fees, room and board and other student expenses came to more than $73,000 last year. And therein lies the problem with college.

"This year has been the most competitive year ever," said Alix Coupet, a former admissions officer at Stanford University and a current lead counselor at college counseling firm Empowerly. The colleges at the very top of most students' wish lists are not only highly selective (Stanford's acceptance rate hit an all-time low just below 4% last year; at Harvard and MIT, the rate was also about 4%) and the sky-high price tags deter some from even applying. As the pandemic's economic impact continues to weigh unevenly on the economy, college is becoming a path only for those who can afford it, reports show. Overall, tuition and fees plus room and board for a four-year private college averaged $55,800 in the 2021-22 school year; at four-year, in-state public colleges, it was $27,330, according to the College Board.

People visit Stanford University in Stanford, California, on Oct. 30, 2021. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Stanford was among several institutions that froze tuition during the height of Covid, marking the first year without a tuition increase in more than three decades amid concerns about the pandemic's impact on students and their families. However, total undergraduate charges will jump 4% next year to just over $77,000, including $57,692 for tuition, $18,619 for room and board and another $723 as a mandatory health fee. "Money is an issue," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. "It is intimidating, but you needn't be bested by it."

