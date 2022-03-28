CNBC Pro

Amazon, Walmart and more: Cowen loves these stocks it says can beat surging inflation

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProThe bull case on Apple that could take it 70% higher from here, according to Evercore ISI
Sarah Min
CNBC ProArgus downgrades Carnival as fuel costs rise and omicron surges
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Joby & more
Michael Bloom
Read More