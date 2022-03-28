China is shutting down Shanghai in two phases to control Covid

Health workers wearing protective gear as a measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus walk down a street in Jing'an district in Shanghai on March 26, 2022.

BEIJING — China's biggest city Shanghai began a two-stage lockdown Monday as authorities attempt different strategies to maintain growth, while trying to control the country's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began.

Shanghai, a city of 26 million people on the southeastern coast of China, is a hub for finance and international business in the country. The city is also home to the world's largest container-shipping port.

The lockdown measures include orders to work from home as well as the suspension of public transit and ride hailing, Shanghai city announced Sunday night. Previously, only specific neighborhoods had faced temporary lockdowns to control pockets of outbreaks.

The initial phase will run from Monday to Friday morning and apply to the eastern part of the city where the financial center is, the city said. The second phase will apply to the western part of the city, and run from Friday morning to the afternoon of the following Tuesday, April 5, municipal authorities said.

"The lockdown and mandatory testing district by district in China's largest city, key transportation hub and financial center are highly likely to disrupt the city's commercial activity," said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance.

"We think that in the near term, China will stick to its zero-tolerance approach, pursuing [its] zero-Covid position as one of the world's strictest virus elimination policies," Pang said.

Tesla, whose Shanghai factory is located in the area covered by the first stage of the lockdown, reportedly halted production for at least a day on Monday, according to Bloomberg, citing sources. The electric car company did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.