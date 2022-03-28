Cramer's lightning round: I like Nucor over ArcelorMittal

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Wells Fargo & Co: "Wells Fargo is the bank stock to own."
Loading chart...
Enbridge Inc: "I like Enbridge. Wall Street doesn't like it."
Loading chart...
NXP Semiconductors NV: "I like NXP. ... I think you got a good story there."
Loading chart...
Inmode Ltd: "I like Inmode. I like skincare."
Loading chart...
ArcelorMittal SA: "It's okay. Nucor's better. Nucor's a better company. I'm always going to go with Nucor because it's best in breed."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Wells Fargo and Nucor.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com