Elon Musk says he's considering building a new social media platform

Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.

Elon Musk said he is giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform in a Tweet on Saturday. He did not share any specifics on what the hypothetical social media platform would look like or how it would work.

The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire made the remark after claiming that Twitter doesn't allow for free speech.

On Friday, Musk tweeted: "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?" He followed up asking whether a new platform is needed.

In another Tweet Friday, Musk said "free speech is essential to a functioning democracy" and questioned if Twitter "rigorously adheres to this principle."

Twitter, which claims it is committed to freedom of expression, did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.