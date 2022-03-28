CNBC Pro

Goldman cuts chip sector EPS estimates, downgrades several semi stocks on 'challenging' economy

John Melloy@johnmelloy
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProSell Citigroup as stock is unlikely to go up much from current levels, Morgan Stanley says
Fred Imbert35 min ago
CNBC ProAmazon, Walmart and more: Cowen loves these stocks it says can beat surging inflation
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProThese global stocks are long-term outperformers with healthy dividends, Barclays says
Lucy Handley
Read More