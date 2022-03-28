CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: We're selling more shares from our portfolio to fund donations to charity

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Here's a new reason to buy Apple, even after its nine-day winning streak
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: The week in review, the week ahead — March 25, 2022
Zev Fima
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: The best investors balance a long view with a short focus. Here's how to do it
Zev Fima
Read More