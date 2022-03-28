Morning Brew tops 4 million newsletter subscribers as it looks to expand with M&A

Morning Brew is ready for adulthood.

What started as a light-hearted business newsletter for college kids by two students in their University of Michigan dorm room has become a multidimensional media operation. The company's core product, the daily Morning Brew newsletter, has topped 4 million subscribers after racing by 3 million just months ago, co-founder Austin Rief told CNBC in an interview.

Riding its popularity, Morning Brew now has more than 230 employees creating newsletters for retail, marketing, HR and emerging tech. Rief, 27, and co-founder Alex Lieberman, 28, are pushing into podcasts and YouTube shows to extend the brand.

Morning Brew generated about $50 million in sales in 2021, Rief said, more than doubling 2020's $20 million annual revenue. Almost all revenue came from advertising, including ads within the newsletter. The company has been profitable since its inception, with current margins "in the double digits," said Rief.

"We want to make business news more enjoyable to read," Rief said. "We view our competition as everybody and nobody. It's an attention economy, so we are competing with everyone. But in terms of direct competitors, we don't have one."

Many newsletters developed during the Covid pandemic as easy ways of disseminating information to remote, dispersed audiences. Legacy media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg have thrown resources at them to build loyal audiences and subscribers. The New York Times has more than 71 newsletters, Digiday reported last year. Smaller media companies such as Axios, Politico, Punchbowl and Puck also count on them as ways to extend their reach.

Still, there are signs that newsletter growth has a ceiling. TheSkimm, a media company that targets professional millennial-aged women, made headlines in 2018 with a whopping 7 million subscribers to its flagship newsletter, the Daily Skimm. That number has grown since four years ago, but much more slowly, according to a person familiar with their subscriber figures. A spokesperson for TheSkimm declined to reveal the newsletter's current subscriber numbers.