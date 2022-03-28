Most medical debt is coming off credit reports. Here’s what to do if yours doesn’t

If you have medical debt weighing down your credit score, it may be wiped off your credit report in a few months.

Yet before you cheer the good news, first make sure your debt qualifies.

The three credit reporting companies — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — recently announced that starting July 1, they will remove any medical debts that were sent to debt collectors and eventually paid off.

In addition, any unpaid medical debt won't appear on credit reports for a year, up from the previous 6 months, in order to give consumers time with providers and insurers to address the bill.

More from Invest in You:

Here's how to settle your loved one's estate after they pass away

There's still time to contribute to an IRA or an HSA for 2021

Inflation is costing U.S. households nearly $300 more a month

In the first half of 2023, the credit reporting firms also won't include medical collection debt under at least $500 on credit reports.

"You can have an otherwise pristine credit score and this medical debt can bring you down," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate and CreditCards.com.

"Sometimes it is a simple insurance mix up, or it can be a life or death crisis."

That, in turn, can impact other areas of your life. Your credit score determines if you can get a home mortgage, as well as the interest rate you'll pay on any loans or credit cards.

It can also determine whether you can rent an apartment or even land a job. Almost half of employers check some or all of their candidates' credit reports, according to a 2018 report by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners.