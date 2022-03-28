5-year and 30-year Treasury yields invert for the first time since 2006, fueling recession fears

The yield on the 5-year Treasury note rose 6 basis points to 2.6361% at 5:30 a.m. ET, while the 30-year yield was down less than 1 basis point to 2.6004%. The 2-year yield jumped nearly 8 basis points to 2.3805% and the benchmark 10-year was up 1 basis point to 2.5066%.

U.S. 5-year and 30-year Treasury yields on Monday inverted for the first time since 2006, raising fears of a possible recession.

This is the first time the shorter-dated Treasury yield has risen above that of the longer-dated U.S. government bond since 2006 — just a couple of years before the Global Financial Crisis.

Historically, the yield curve has inverted prior to recessions, with investors selling out of short-dated government debt and buying into longer-dated bonds, indicating their concern about the health of the economy in the short term.

Rising inflation, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, has resulted in increased market nervousness over the potential for an economic slowdown.

Sunaina Sinha Haldea, global head of private capital advisory at Raymond James, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday that "investors should be worried" about a yield curve inversion and take note of the positioning in their investment portfolios.

"Despite the momentum play in the equities market, you can't avoid the fact that the soft landing looks a lot less likely than it did a month ago," she said, alluding to central bank efforts to tighten monetary policy in order to temper the effects of inflation.

The 10-year yield has jumped from 2.15% since the beginning of last week, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could be more aggressive with rate hikes, in an effort to keep inflation under control.

Labor market data is one economic indicator used by the Fed to help guide its direction on monetary policy, so investors will be keeping an eye on the employment reports due out this week.