Alibaba leads $60 million funding into augmented reality glasses maker Nreal in metaverse play

An attendee tries a pair of Nreal mixed-reality glasses at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Alibaba led a $60 million investment round into augmented reality glasses maker Nreal, the start-up said on Wednesday, as Chinese technology giants look for ways to get in on the metaverse theme.

Augmented reality technology imposes digital images over the real world. Users can wear Nreal's two glasses products, the Light or the Air, to access AR applications such as games or movies.

AR is seen as a key technology for the so-called metaverse, the latest buzzword in internet technology. While there is no concrete definition, the metaverse largely relates to virtual worlds that people may be working and playing in. AR is one way to access that.

Chinese technology giants from Tencent to Alibaba are trying to get in on the metaverse act.

Nreal said the $60 million round will be used to increase investment in research and development and accelerate expansion into new markets this year — including China. So far, Nreal has been selling its products in a handful of markets including South Korea, Japan, Spain and the U.S.

The Beijing-headquartered start-up has been attracting a lot of high-profile investors. In September, Nreal disclosed a $100 million funding round and counts Nio Capital, the investment arm of electric carmaker Nio as well as venture capital firm Sequoia Capital China, among its backers. Nreal did not disclose a valuation after Alibaba's investment but the previous round in September valued the company at $700 million, CNBC reported.