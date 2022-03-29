Consumers have to pay a price for the principle that invasion isn’t acceptable, commodity strategist says

Consumers have to be ready for a period of higher prices as Russia continues its war in Ukraine and disruptions to the global energy market persist, according to an energy expert.

The war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion in late February has thrown energy markets into disarray and driven up the price of wheat. Russia and Ukraine are among the world's top exporters of wheat.

"If people believe this is important, if people believe this is a generational security crisis, then we need to think about what sacrifices people are willing to pay in defense of these values," said Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy of RBC Capital Markets.

Washington and its allies have imposed punishing sanctions on Russia, including on energy exports, which could lead to inflation.

"What is the price consumers in the West are willing to pay for the principle that you cannot invade a sovereign nation [and] rip up the security architecture in Europe?" she asked.

"I think consumers simply have to prepare for higher prices, and there has to be that conversation with citizens," she told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday.