Couples who pool their money are more likely to stay together, research finds

When it comes to money, couples face a big question: Combine finances, keep them separate or do a combination of both?

Now, research finds that those who do pool their money are more likely to stay together.

The study, titled "Pooling finances and relationship satisfaction," found that whether or not couples combine their money may make or break a relationship. The research focused on bank accounts and liquid wealth.

"We did see that couples who pool their finances are less likely to break up than couples who keep their finances separate," said Emily Garbinsky, an associate professor of marketing and management communication at Cornell University, who co-authored the study.

More from Personal Finance:

2022 will be a record year for weddings. How to save if you're getting married

How joint versus separate accounts impact couples' financial success

The money talk couples should have before they marry

Supporting that idea, a survey from CreditCards.com found about 43% of couples who are married, in a civil partnership or living together have joint assets.

Baby boomers are most likely to have only joint accounts, with 49%, followed by Gen Xers, with 48%, versus just 31% of millennials, the CreditCards.com survey found.

Having joint accounts benefitted all couples, though the effect was stronger with some couples versus others, according to Garbinsky.

Low-income couples, for example, tended to see greater benefits of pooling their money.