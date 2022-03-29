CNBC Pro

Deutsche Bank downgrades CVS as near- and medium-term risks mount

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProUkraine war, inflation pose 'disproportionate risks' for this consumer products maker, Goldman says
Sarah Min10 min ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades Pinterest, calls user engagement numbers 'troubling'
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProWall Street banks pick their top semiconductor stocks as electric vehicle production soars
Lucy Handley
Read More