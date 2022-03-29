FTC sues TurboTax owner Intuit for advertising tax software as 'free'

The Federal Trade Commission sued Intuit in federal court on Monday, claiming it has deceived customers for years by marketing its TurboTax software as free and then charging most users when they file their income taxes.

Around 56 million people filed their taxes with TurboTax in 2021, according to an Inuit shareholder presentation in January. Those individuals filed 54 million W-2 and 40 million 1099 tax forms, the company said.

The FTC sued Intuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, asking for an immediate halt to its "bogus" advertising as taxpayers rush to meet the April 18 deadline to file their 2021 income taxes.

The agency also issued a parallel administrative complaint on Monday. That proceeding will determine whether Intuit's conduct violated the FTC Act, the lawsuit said.

More from Personal Finance:

Biden's budget proposes tax hike on married filers making more than $450,000

There's still time for 2021 IRA contributions

House set to vote on bill to improve retirement system

Much of Intuit's advertising tells consumers they can file their income taxes for free online using TurboTax, but that's not true for most users, including independent contractors in the gig economy who get a 1099 tax form, the FTC said.

"TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for 'free' tax filing services, and then hitting them with charges when it's time to file," Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a written statement. "We are asking a court to immediately halt this bait-and-switch, and to protect taxpayers at the peak of filing season."

Kerry McLean, executive vice president and general counsel of Intuit, said the agency's arguments "simply aren't credible."

Almost 100 million Americans have filed their taxes for free with TurboTax in the last eight years, McLean said. The firm's most recent advertising campaign led more than 17 million taxpayers to file for free in 2021, up from 11 million in 2018 before the campaign launched, McLean added.