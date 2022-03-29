Hong Kong faces 'tough balancing act' as it looks to ease some border restrictions, official says

Hong Kong faces a tough balancing act as the city aims to lift some border restrictions for international travelers starting next month, according to a government official.

The Chinese territory intends to ease a travel ban on flights from nine countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia, and allow those travelers to quarantine in a hotel for seven days rather than 14. The changes will take effect on April 1.

"It's very important that we have to cater to the needs of the international businessmen, but equally we also have a very large population in Hong Kong that needs the relaxation of the border restriction to the mainland of China, because that's also a very important part of Hong Kong for family reunion and businesses as well," Bernard Chan, convenor of the Executive Council, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

"So it's a very tough balancing act," he said, especially as China continues to see pockets of Covid outbreaks.

Hong Kong's executive council is a cabinet-like body that advises the city's chief executive.

China has been battling its worst Covid outbreak since early 2020, with local governments blaming the new omicron BA.2 variant for the current wave sweeping across the country. The biggest city Shanghai began a two-stage lockdown Monday.