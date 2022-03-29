Reid Hoffman's new start-up poaches first staff from Google and Meta

Inflection AI, the start-up launched earlier this month by LinkedIn billionaire Reid Hoffman and DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, has poached artificial intelligence gurus from Google and Meta, according to CNBC analysis.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Inflection's aim is to develop AI software products that make it easier for humans to communicate with computers.

When the company was launched, the only three team members that were made public were Suleyman, Hoffman and former DeepMind researcher Karén Simonyan. However, others have now joined the fold.

Heinrich Kuttler left his research engineering manager role at Meta AI in London this month to become a member of the founding team at Inflection, working on the technical side of the business, according to his LinkedIn page. He is one of many people to have left Meta since CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a pivot to the so-called metaverse.

Elsewhere, Joe Fenton left his senior product manager role at Google in February to become a member of the founding team at Inflection AI, working on the product side of the business.

Both Kuttler and Fenton, who used to work at DeepMind with Suleyman, did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment. Inflection declined to comment. Meta and Google did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.