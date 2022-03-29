Last chance to avoid a 50% penalty on required withdrawals is April 1 for some retirees

If you turned age 72 during the second half of 2021, the deadline for your first annual required withdrawal from retirement accounts is April 1. In many cases, it's the last chance to avoid a hefty penalty.

These required minimum distributions, known as RMDs, apply to both traditional and Roth 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans and other workplace plans, along with most individual retirement accounts. There are no RMDs for Roth IRAs until after the account holder dies.

Before 2020, RMDs started at age 70½, but if you were born on July 1, 1949, or later, you can now wait until age 72.

Typically, you can calculate RMDs by dividing your end-of-year account balance by a "life expectancy factor" provided by the IRS, and you must do this for each eligible account.

For example, if your 401(k) balance is $1 million and your life expectancy factor is 24.6, you must withdraw roughly $40,650 by the deadline to avoid a penalty.

Generally, you must take RMDs by Dec. 31, but there's a one-time extension until April 1 for the first withdrawal if you were born after June 30, 1949.

However, if you wait until April 1 for the first RMD, you'll have to take two in 2022 — your 2021 RMD by April 1 and your 2022 RMD by Dec. 31.