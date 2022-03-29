Meme stocks GameStop and AMC tumble Tuesday on heavy trading volume

Meme stocks tumbled on Tuesday with huge trading activity in the shares.

GameStop dropped more than 9% with more than 8 million shares traded through 10:50 a.m. ET, already nearly doubling its 30-day average full-day volume of 4.6 million.

AMC Entertainment shares lost nearly 4% with almost 100 million shares traded, also doubling its 30-day average of 51 million.

The reason for the moves were not immediately clear, but both stocks are up big this month amid a broader comeback rally on Wall Street so some investors could be using that pop to take profits in the volatile shares.