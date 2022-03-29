CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley downgrades Pinterest, calls user engagement numbers 'troubling'

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWall Street banks pick their top semiconductor stocks as electric vehicle production soars
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Roku, Roblox & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProRBC says buy this wine maker that has 32% upside
Hannah Miao
Read More