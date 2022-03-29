Turkey's Erdogan opens latest Russia-Ukraine talks; Moscow said to be resetting its forces

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Russian and Ukrainian delegations ahead of the peace talks at Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Turkiye on March 29, 2022.

Face-to-face talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegates are set to resume in Istanbul today.

Delegations from both countries touched down in Turkey on Monday.

But both sides have suggested officials are not yet close to securing an agreement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Ukrainian television yesterday that "nothing is agreed upon unless everything is agreed upon."

He said the minimum Ukraine was hoping to secure was a solution to the humanitarian crises arising from the war, while the maximum the country's officials were hoping to achieve was a cease-fire.

"Everything can change at any moment," he said. "At the moment the principal points do not have solid agreements. There is an exchange of thoughts, positions, creative ideas, but there are no decisions yet. Moreover, agreeing on one point does not mean the agreement as a whole will work in integral format."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a televised interview on Monday that the delegations "still don't have a clear understanding on our main points."

— Chloe Taylor