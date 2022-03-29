Sen. Elizabeth Warren lauds Biden billionaires' tax, calls for even more CEO pay changes

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questions Treasury Undersecretary For Domestic Finance Nellie Liang as she testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, in Washington, D.C, February 15, 2022.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday praised the Biden administration's renewed effort to introduce a new tax on the country's wealthiest households, calling for even more changes to the way corporate executives are paid.

Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, said that President Joe Biden's proposal to require the top 0.01% of households — those worth over $100 million — to pay a 20% tax on their income is a welcome reform for a "broken" tax system.

"What Democrats are saying is that we've got a plan to try to raise taxes on the millionaires and billionaires, the people at the top who aren't even paying taxes at the same rate as everyone else," Warren told "Squawk Box."

Higher taxes on the richest American households, she argued, would help fund future corporate subsidies like tax credits for clean energy projects as well as big-ticket government projects such as the president's infrastructure bill.

Warren cited Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a key example of an executive and company that enjoy the benefits of public support.

In 2009, former President Barack Obama rolled out $2.4 billion in funding to encourage auto companies to ramp up their electric-car production. As part of that program, the government started offering a $7,500 tax credit that car buyers could use to offset manufacturers' steeper sticker prices.

The tax credit for EV automakers, which applies to the first 200,000 EVs sold to spur demand, has since been phased out for Tesla buyers. But many analysts believe the program nonetheless helped accelerate Tesla's growth in its younger years.

"I'm happy to celebrate success," Warren said. "But let's remember: Elon Musk didn't make it on his own. He got huge investments from the government, from taxpayers."

The Massachusetts Democrat has long called for more aggressive taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

During her 2020 presidential campaign, the former bankruptcy lawyer proposed a 2% annual tax on households with net worth between $50 million and $1 billion, as well as a 4% annual surtax on households worth over $1 billion.