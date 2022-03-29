UAE energy minister warns of poverty and economic stagnation if energy affordability isn't tackled

Failure to address energy affordability risks casting significant portions of the world into poverty and stagnating the global economy, according to the United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei.

Soaring energy prices have caused inflation to spike around the world and triggered cost of living crises across both developed and emerging economies.

Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday at the World Government Summit in Dubai, UAE, Al Mazrouei voiced concern that the global focus on geopolitics and energy security was leading governments to overlook the long-term implications of declining affordability.

He said leaders of the OPEC+ organization of oil-exporting countries were trying to maintain order and bring resources to the market at a manageable pace but suggested this was becoming increasingly difficult.

"For that to happen, we need resources – financial resources – we need to invest and we need to decouple politics from energy availability and energy affordability," Al Mazrouei said.

"I'm worried that because we are mixing the two, we could end up in a situation where energy affordability becomes an issue and that would definitely lead ultimately to poverty, and ultimately could lead to a stagnation of the world economy. We are trying, but we cannot be blamed for everything – we are doing our best."