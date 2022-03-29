This 26-year-old med student has over $350,000 in student loans—here's why she won't use a credit card

Going to medical school is expensive, especially in New York City. For 26-year-old Alexandra Capellini, who is currently on a research year between her third and fourth years at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, every dollar counts.

Capellini expects to graduate with more than $400,000 in student debt, including $130,000 from undergrad. And she predicts it will take "decades" to pay off, even if she gets to the point where she earns more than $200,000 a year as a pediatric oncologist, she tells CNBC Make It.

With that in mind, Capellini is careful to live within her means. Normally, she lives entirely off of her loans, and pre-loads money for living expenses onto a debit card. Currently, she's earning a $28,000 stipend, giving her a little bit of money to spend each week. Additionally, because she isn't taking out additional loans this year, her parents are helping her stretch her stipend by covering her $650 monthly rent.

Although she's already facing the prospect of making loan payments into her 40s and beyond, Capellini is hesitant to open a credit card and potentially take on more debt, even if it would make her life easier in the short term.

"[My parents] basically told me 'you can open up a credit card when you have a stable, consistent income and you can pay it off in full every single month without needing to lean on us,'" Capellini says. "And I haven't been in that place yet."