The art of war: Artists around the world leave their mark in support of Ukraine

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, artists around the world have created poignant murals to support Ukraine. Here's how artists have depicted the war across continents:
Paris
Fresco murals by French street artists Kelu Abstract and Jeff Aerosol are displayed on the wall of a Parisian building on March 14, 2022 in Paris, France.
Chesnot | Getty Images
A fresco mural by French street artist Julien Malland aka Seth Globepainter is displayed on the wall of a Parisian building on March 14, 2022 in Paris, France.
Chesnot | Getty Images
A man takes a picture of a fresco mural by French street artist Sara Chelou displayed on "The walls of peace" on March 28, 2022 in Paris France.
Chesnot | Getty Images
A man takes a picture of a fresco mural by French street artist Eric Ze King aka EZK displayed on "The walls of peace" on March 28, 2022 in Paris France.
Chesnot | Getty Images
French street artist and painter Christian Guemy (R) known as C215 poses in front of his fresco depicting a Ukrainian young girl with a quote attributed to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky I really don't want my photos in your offices, because I am neither a god nor an icon, but rather a servant of the Nation.
Joel Saget | AFP | Getty Images
A man takes a picture of a fresco murals displayed on "The walls of peace" on March 28, 2022 in Paris France.
Chesnot | Getty Images
Rome
Anti-Ukraine war mural by Italian street artist known by the name of 'Laika' depicting a hug between two women, one dressed in the Russian, the other in the Ukrainian national colors, respectively, above the word MIR (Peace) In the Ostiense district on March 09, 2022 in Rome, Italy.
Andrea Ronchini | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Peace. The new mural by street artist Laika dedicated to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
Marilla Sicilia | Mondadori Portfolio | Getty Images
A mural depicting a Ukrainian child under the SOS writing, created by the street artist known as 'Harry Greb', is seen next to the Coliseum metro station on March 17, 2022 in Rome, Italy.
Andrea Ronchini | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Sofia, Bulgaria
A resident walks past mural painting by Bulgarian artist Stanislav Belovski depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin holding his own body in Sofia, on March 15, 2022.
Nikolay Doychinov | AFP | Getty Images
Buenos Aires, Argentina
A woman walks pass the mural "No to war" by muralist Maximiliano Bagnasco in Buenos Aires on March 5, 2022.
Juan Mabromata | AFP | Getty Images
Barcelona, Spain
A passer-by is seen observing the graphic representation of Ukraine's president Zelensky calling for an end to the Russian invasion is seen in Plaza de Sant Jaume.
Paco Freire | Lightrocket | Getty Images
A passer-by is seen taking photos of artist TvBoy's new collage for peace in Ukraine. TvBoy, the Italian artist living in Barcelona, installs a new collage on the war in Ukraine in Plaza de Sant Jaume, representing three children installing a flag of peace on a Russian tank.
Paco Freire | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Gdansk, Poland
A mural of Putin, Hitler, and Stalin with a slogan " No More Time" is seen on the wall next to the PKM Gdansk Jasien train station.
Mateusz Slodkowski | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Yellow heart pierced by bullets on a blue background with inscription in Ukrainian and Polish - "Ukraine is fighting" - is seen in Gdansk, Poland on 6 March 2022 The mural was created to support Ukrainian people during the Russian war against Ukraine.
Michal Fludra | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Poznan, Poland
A mural by graffiti artist KAWU depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Harry Potter with Z on his forehead (instead of lightning bolt) symbolising Russia's invasion of Ukraine is seen in Poznan, Poland March 9, 2022.
Piotr Skornicki | Reuters
Cardiff, Wales
A resident looks at new street art mural has appeared in Cardiff depicting Ukraine's capital Kyiv under siege on March 01, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.
Huw Fairclough | Getty Images
Prague
A woman walks past a graffiti mural, showing a child protecting with a Ukrainian flag against the war, made by artist ChemiS, on March 19, 2022 in Prague.
Michal Cizek | AFP | Getty Images
London
A drawing describing the Russia-Ukraine war on the floor at Trafalgar Square. Demonstrations in support of Ukraine have been ongoing on an everyday basis in London since the Russia-Ukraine War started on 24th February 2022.
Hesther Ng | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Krakow, Poland
A mural depicting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and 'Glory to Ukraine' slogan written in Polish is seen in Krakow, Poland on 22 March, 2022.
Beata Zawrzel | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Los Angeles
A person walks past the 'To Ukraine With Love' mural by artists Corie Mattie and Juliano Trindade depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images