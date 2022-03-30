Formula 1 drivers to ask for more input over where sport races after Saudi Arabia drama

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, Alpine F1's Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon leave a meeting after practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. Safety concerns rose after a missile attack just 7 miles from the circuit in Jeddah.

Formula One's drivers are preparing to ask for more input over where the sport races in future.

A number of drivers did not want to continue with the Saudi Arabian GP race weekend after Friday's missile attack just seven miles from the Jeddah circuit.

The incident is said to have accelerated a desire from the drivers to discuss having more influence on the sport's policy.

As Sky Sports News reported on Monday, the drivers are set for meetings with F1 bosses following the events of the weekend.

On the agenda will be the militant attack on the nearby Aramco oil facility.