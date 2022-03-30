Is it better to rent or own a home? Here's how to decide the right move for you

Sturti | E+ | Getty Images

When it comes down to the numbers, it's generally more affordable to own a home, but the gap in affordability is shrinking as interest rates rise, according to ATTOM, a real estate data tracker. Owning the median-priced home is more affordable than the average rent on a three-bedroom home in 58% of the country, ATTOM reported in January. To be sure, affordability is an issue for many. Fully 64% of non-homeowners said it's holding them back from owning a home, including 43% who believe their income levels are not high enough, a Bankrate survey found. High home prices and the inability to swing a down payment and/or closing costs were also constraining buyers. Here's what to consider when making a decision whether to own a home or rent.

Timing is everything

Before you consider buying, think about where you are in your life. Are you looking to settle down somewhere for a while or will you be moving in a couple of years? The general rule of thumb is it takes about five years to seven years in a home to recoup the purchase costs, Holbert said. That includes closing costs, which add between 2% and 5% to the purchase price.

"If your home needs are going to be pretty consistent and pretty stable over the next few years, now may be a really good time to buy for you," she said. "If they're changing, you may want to consider renting so that you have the flexibility to move."

Check your finances

Ask yourself if you are financially ready to own a home. That includes having enough emergency savings in case something happens in your first year of homeownership, Holbert said. You should also have enough monthly income to afford the mortgage payment, taxes and insurance, as well as extra monthly expenses like utilities. Check your credit report, as well, since your credit score has a direct bearing on the mortgage you'll get and interest rate you may pay. If you see any mistakes, get them corrected before you apply for a loan.

If you can't afford the monthly payments, continue to rent and keep saving money if home ownership is your ultimate goal, Holbert said. If high rent prohibits you from saving, consider downsizing or making other big lifestyle changes so you can start putting more money aside. "You'll read that if you cut back on your $4 latte habit, it could really help you save for a home," she noted. "While it's really good to save, where you're really going to find that big cash for that down payment is going to be in those big spending categories, like housing or your car."

Know your number