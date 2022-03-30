CNBC Disruptor 50
These are the 2013 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies

In the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, CNBC set out to identify fast-growing companies using new technology to take on established players and drive change in their respective industries. In the decade since, we've seen 19 IPOs, 3 direct stock listings and 13 acquisitions from the original, unranked list.

But successful exits only tell part of the story: we've also seen a number of original disruptors fold over the last 10 years, including companies like web-based TV subscription service Aereo, energy storage company LightSail Energy and invention platform Quirky, among others.

Today, many of the companies that made the original list in 2013 have gone on to become household names and billion-dollar businesses shaping the next generation of great public companies: 23andMe, Airbnb, Shopify and Twilio, to name a few.

2013 Disruptors

Company Name Material changes
23andMeIPO on June 17, 2021 via a merger with VG Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
3D RoboticsAcquired by Kittyhawk Aero on June 11, 2021
AereoBankrupt as of November 21, 2014; It was later purchased by DVR company TiVo for $1 million in March 2015
AirbnbIPO on December 10, 2020
AtlassianIPO on December 10, 2015
Audax HealthAcquired by United Health Care on February 19, 2014
BlockIPO on November 19, 2015; Formerly known as Square
BokuIPO on November 20, 2017
BoxIPO on January 23, 2015
BromiumAcquired by HP on September 19, 2019
BuzzFeedIPO on December 6, 2021 via a merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
Castlight HealthIPO on March 17, 2014; Acquired by Vera Whole Health on January 5, 2022
CircleUp-
DropboxIPO on March 23, 2018
EtsyIPO on April 1, 2015
Foursquare-
Getaround-
Ginger.io-
Hotel TonightAcquired by Airbnb on March 7, 2019
INRIX-
KabamAcquired by Netmarble on January 25, 2017
Kickstarter-
Kymeta-
Lending ClubIPO on December 11, 2014
Lightsail EnergyShut down in January 2018
LiveUAcquired by Francisco Partners and Industrial Growth Partners on May 28, 2019
MakerBotAcquired by Stratasys on June 19, 2013
Microseismic-
Nest LabsAcquired by Google on January 13, 2014
OpowerIPO on April 4, 2014; Acquired by Oracle on May 1, 2016
OuyaAcquired by Razer on July 28, 2015
PalantirDirect stock listing on September 30, 2020
Picarro-
PinterestIPO on April 18, 2019
QuirkyBankrupt as of September 22, 2015
Rent the RunwayIPO on October 27, 2021
Rethink RoboticsShut down in October 2018
ShapewaysIPO on October 20, 2021 via a merger with Galileo Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
ShopifyIPO on May 21, 2015
SpaceX-
SpotifyDirect stock listing on April 3, 2018
TumblrAcquired by Yahoo on May 20, 2013; Sold to Automattic on August 12, 2019
TwilioIPO on June 23, 2016
TwitterIPO on November 7, 2013
UberIPO on May 10, 2019
Warby ParkerDirect stock listing on September 29, 2021
WazeAcquired by Google on June 11, 2013
WealthfrontAcquired by UBS on January 26, 2022
WhatsAppAcquired by Facebook on February 19, 2014
ZocDoc-