Who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks with their 2021 tax returns

The Good Brigade | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Who was eligible for a third stimulus check

Under the terms, individuals could receive up to $1,400 through the third stimulus checks. Couples who file jointly could get up to $2,800. Additionally, eligible dependents could also receive $1,400. To qualify, you had to be either a U.S. citizen or resident alien in 2021. You also had to have a valid Social Security number, though there are certain exceptions for spouses or dependents. You also could not have been claimed as someone else's dependent on a 2020 tax return in order to qualify for your own payment. To be eligible for a full payment, your adjusted gross income could not be above certain thresholds: $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household or $150,000 for married couples. Payments were phased out for those with incomes above those levels, and cut off completely for individuals with $80,000 in adjusted gross income, heads of household with $120,000 and married couples with $160,000.

Who may still be eligible for more money

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc | DigitalVision | Getty Images

There may be people who are eligible for the full $1,400 payments, or additional partial payments, particularly if their circumstances have changed. Parents who added a child to their family in 2021 may be eligible for a $1,400 payment. Additionally, families who added a dependent to their family in 2021, such as a parent, niece or nephew or grandchild, may also be eligible for $1,400 on their behalf. Additionally, people whose incomes have fallen may now be eligible for the money if their 2021 adjusted gross incomes are below the thresholds for full payments. If their incomes are in the phase-out thresholds, they could be eligible for partial payments. People who do not typically file tax returns, and have not yet done so, need to file this year in order to receive the any potential payments. The Recovery Rebate Credit money for which you are eligible will either reduce the amount of federal taxes you owe or be included in your refund.

How to claim your Recovery Rebate Credit

A reminder: the IRS will not automatically calculate any Recovery Rebate Credit amount for which you may be entitled when you file. "Individuals must claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 income tax return in order to get this money," the IRS said in its fact sheet. To see if you are eligible for a payment, you can find more information on the Recovery Rebate Credit on the agency's website.